Shades of change

LAHORE: Social change for some leaders means change in social behavior of society and for some it is reforms in the governance. They do not want to attack the iniquitous system which is the root cause of poverty, ill-health, malnutrition, and unemployment.

Developing societies like Pakistan are usually iniquitous. Their leadership comes from the elite and pursues development that aggravates inequity. If a developing country has a large population, the system run by the elite fails to find jobs for the workforce, particularly the unskilled. The ruling classes rely only on investment for development and creating jobs.

The developing societies, however, have a potential to achieve much, in the initial stage of development, by motivational economics. A socially motivated leadership can, by mobilising the public, bring about behavioral change in society and improvement in governance.

Admittedly this system does not continue forever. Ultimately investment and technological advancement start playing the leading role in upgrading the society to a higher level of development and civilisation.

Pakistan today has many versions of social change. Billionaires and multi-millionaires raise populist slogans of social change. Then we have the backward-looking version of change. We also have a half-way approach to social change (such as behavioral change). We, however, need (forward-looking) genuine social change. This starts with land reforms and leads the way to establishing an egalitarian and stable system.

A solution is to set up a welfare based mixed economy that ensures growth with justice. But such a system, managed by billionaires or corrupt elites, will never succeed. Politics must also be manned by social politicians i.e., a new crop of politicians devoted to serve humanity.

If the economy continues to be run with the short-sighted view of serving billionaires, it will not be possible to check deterioration in the environment which has already jeopardized the life and nature on the planet – provoking the sea to punish the earth.

Pakistan, despite a population of about 210 million, has a limited market. A large majority of its inhabitants are poor and does not have sufficient money to buy goods other than food. The elite and upper middle classes, who have the resources, prefer to buy foreign goods. Industrial development will be possible by creating the demand for goods and services by raising the income level of the poor.

Pakistan has regional and ethnic inequality. Such inequality raises social and political tensions. The development strategy must aim at reducing inequality. Planning for this purpose must be regional to be coordinated at provincial and national levels. Again, the planning has to be bottom-up.

Wealth generation in the high-tech era in the framework of the free market system in an underdeveloped economy leads to a concentration of wealth aggravating inequality between the advanced and developing economies and the resource-rich and resource-poor classes. Unchecked inequality creates economic crises and social upheaval. As a result the advanced countries curtail welfare programmes.

Developing economies which acquire knowledge and human development grow economically. Their political system and civilisation values, however, do not develop at the same speed as does the economy. The time gap cannot be helped nor can the matter be much remedied.

Another question is whether the economy can grow within the system as it exists today. Yes, it can grow but society as a whole will not develop. The prevalent system will make the rich richer. It may to a degree broaden the middle class but any improvement in the conditions of the downtrodden (in the predominant majority) will be insignificant. Despite growth, the country will continue moving from one crisis to the other. The system would continue to enlarge inequalities. We all know that high inequality breeds economic and social crises.

Measures for alleviating poverty have sometimes been confused with the ones for reducing inequality. Social entrepreneurs do a good job alleviating poverty. But to reduce inequality we have to take a political decision of broad-basing ownership of selective productive assets, such as land reforms. As long as wide inequality of wealth exists in a society, equality of opportunity does not carry much sense.

It is imperative to bring cultural change in the society. We will have before us a wider choice of patterns of collective ownership (such as cooperatives) for generation of wealth. Transparency and adherence to rule of law and end of all discretionary powers and funds would bring cultural change.

The educational standard of a public school will have to be at par with the best private school --at least in imparting knowledge- to bring cultural change.