Important issues

This refers to the news report ‘To file appeal or seek political asylum: Sh Rashid says Nawaz has only two options’ (August 10). It seems that PM Imran Khan’s entire cabinet is after the former prime minister and that the government has only one issue to deal with: when and how Nawaz will return to the country. Nawaz Sharif has more than two options; he is very much clear about his line of action.

However, it is time the government stopped discussing Nawaz’s return on a daily basis. At present, this obsession is helping Nawaz Sharif expand his vote bank. The PTI should concentrate on issues of national importance and improve its governance.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi

