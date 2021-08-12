This is to draw the attention of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to the problem of contaminated water in Karachi’s Gulzar-e-Hijri. The water that is supplied to residential houses through water lines usually has a sewerage-like odour. People usually do not check the quality of water before filling their underground tanks. As a result, they accidentally consume contaminated water and suffer from diarrhoea and other stomach diseases. This smelly water is dangerous for children’s health. This problem, however, is not new. The area has been facing this issue for many years now.

The authorities concerned at the KWSB are requested to look into the matter and take appropriate action to resolve it in a timely manner.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi