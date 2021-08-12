Briton arrested in Germany’

Berlin: A British man suspected of spying for Russia in exchange for cash has been arrested in Germany, federal prosecutors said Wednesday, in a stunning case compared to a Cold War thriller. The suspect identified only as David S., who worked as local staff at the British embassy, "on at least one occasion passed on documents he acquired as part of his professional activities to a representative of Russian intelligence". "The accused received a cash payment in an unspecified amount in return," the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.