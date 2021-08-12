 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
Two die trying to escape Myanmar junta

YANGON: Two people died and three were injured after jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Myanmar’s commercial capital to escape a raid by security forces, authorities said on Wednesday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military’s February coup, with over 900 killed and more than 7,000 arrested in a bloody crackdown, according to a local monitoring group.

