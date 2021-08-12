‘Lucifer’ heat wave sweeps Italy, fuelling fires

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rome: A blistering heat wave is sweeping across Italy this week, fuelling fires in the south of the country, notably Sicily and Calabria, where a Unesco-designated natural park is threatened. Temperatures hit 47 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit) in Sicily on Tuesday, near Syracuse, with meteorologists warning that Italy’s all-time record of 48.5 degrees, in Sicily in 1999, could be beaten on Wednesday.