Thu Aug 12, 2021
AFP
August 12, 2021

Murdered French priest died from blows to head

World

AFP
August 12, 2021

Rennes, France: A priest in western France who was murdered by a Rwandan asylum-seeker suspected of setting fire to a cathedral in an arson attack last year and to whom he had been giving shelter died from a succession of blows to the head, prosecutors said.

The killing of priest Olivier Maire in Saint-Laurent-Sur-Sevre in the Vendee region of western France early on Monday shocked the country and prompted an angry exchange between the government and far-right on immigration rules.

