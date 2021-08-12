Raisi presents male-only cabinet

TEHRAN: Iran´s President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday presented his cabinet to parliament, state media said, nominating a conservative as his top diplomat amid talks with world powers to salvage a nuclear deal.

A list published by the government on Twitter showed a conservative-dominated, male-only cabinet of ministers that is set to be officially announced by parliament on Saturday. Iran´s parliament, which is currently dominated by conservatives, is charged with validating the line-up of ministerial candidates.