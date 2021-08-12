Turkish hospital evacuated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: Turkish rescuers evacuated a regional hospital on Wednesday as flash floods hit several Black Sea regions, leaving one person unaccounted for. The downpours along Turkey’s northern coast came as firefighters had just about got wildfires in the south -- that have killed eight people since late July -- under control.