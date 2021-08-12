Two die trying to escape Myanmar junta

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
YANGON: Two people died and three were injured after jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Myanmar’s commercial capital to escape a raid by security forces, authorities said on Wednesday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military’s February coup, with over 900 killed and more than 7,000 arrested in a bloody crackdown, according to a local monitoring group.