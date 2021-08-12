WWF sounds alarm over Black Sea oil slick

Moscow:Russian scientists sounded the alarm on Wednesday over a huge oil slick in the Black Sea, with the World Wildlife Fund saying at least 100 tonnes of oil have leaked off the city of Novorossiysk.

After it emerged that the slick was much larger than initially reported, investigators launched a pollution probe and the General Prosecutor’s Office said officials were studying the coast between the resort town of Anapa and Novorossiysk.

The area is home to some of the country’s best beaches popular with Russian tourists. A leak occurred at a sea terminal near the southern port city at the weekend as the Greek-flagged Minerva Symphony was loading oil.

On Monday, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which controls the terminal, said the spill was contained, estimating that oil had spread over 200 square metres (2,150 square feet) and involved around 12 cubic metres (423 cubic feet) of oil.

By early Sunday, "the situation was back to normal" and posed no threat to either the local population or wildlife, said the consortium. CPC’s shareholders include Russia’s Rosneft, US oil giant Chevron and Italy’s Eni.