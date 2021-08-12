Khamenei says halting a virus ‘urgent’ priority; WHO mass-testing three potential Covid treatments

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Wednesday announced major international trials of three drugs to find out whether they improve the condition of hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Artesunate, imatinib and infliximab will be tested on thousands of volunteer patients in more than 600 hospitals in 52 countries. "Finding more effective and accessible therapeutics for Covid-19 patients remains a critical need," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Artesunate is a treatment for severe malaria; imatinib a drug used for certain cancers and infliximab a treatment for immune system disorders such as Crohn’s and rheumatoid arthritis. The coordinated research across dozens of countries allows the trial to assess multiple treatments using a single protocol, thereby generating robust estimates on the effect a drug may have on mortality, including moderate effects, said the WHO.

The drugs were chosen by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of death in hospitalised Covid-19 patients. They were donated for the trial by their manufacturers and are already being shipped out to the hospitals involved.

The testing of artesunate, imatinib and infliximab on Covid-19 patients is the second stage of the WHO’s Solidarity hunt for effective treatments against the killer disease. Previously, four drugs were evaluated by the Solidarity trial, involving almost 13,000 patients in 500 hospitals across 30 countries.

The provisional results issued in October showed that remade sivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and interferon had little or no effect on hospitalised patients with Covid-19. The final results are due out next month.

"We already have many tools to prevent, test for and treat Covid-19, including oxygen, dexamethasone and IL-6 blockers. But we need more, for patients at all ends of the clinical spectrum, from mild to severe disease," Tedros told a news conference.

Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said a health crisis caused by escalating Covid-19 infections in French overseas territories in the Caribbean, where vaccination rates remain low, was "cruel proof" of the need for jabs against the virus.

France’s overseas territories across the globe, but especially the Antilles islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, are seeing sky-rocketing virus cases and hospitalisations amid vaccination rates that are way lower than on the mainland.

"On these territories the vaccination is still at a very low rate, a third that of mainland France. Just 20 percent of people over the age of 12 are double vaccinated compared with 66 percent in mainland France," Macron told a meeting of senior health officials.

"It is an urgent scenario. If we needed proof that the vaccination is the best response to the (faster-spreading) Delta variant, unfortunately the Antilles have provided, if I can put it this way, a cruel proof," he told the meeting from his summer residence in the south of France.

He added: "There is an explosion of serious illness (in the Antilles). The situation is dramatic and requires solidarity from the entire nation." French Overseas Territories Minister Sebastien Lecornu told AFP on Tuesday before heading to the Antilles that Guadeloupe was seeing over 1,700 cases for 100,000 inhabitants and Martinique 1,165.

Macron has faced four consecutive weekends of street protests over the implementation of a health pass that means people need to be double vaccinated -- or recently tested or recovered -- to visit a cafe or travel on an inter-city train.

But with hospitalisations again rising in France as it battles a fourth wave, Macron said that the health pass, which is aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated, was the only way forward.

"No sector can act as if as nothing is happening... We have no other choice, it was that or closing down the country with new curfews and lockdowns," he said. "The health crisis is not finished. We will live with this virus for several more months."

Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that halting Covid-19 is an "urgent" priority and called for more vaccine imports and production, after record deaths and infections.

The Islamic republic’s Covid cases and fatalities have surged in recent weeks, in what officials have said is a "fifth wave" caused by the highly infectious Delta variant. "Today, the issue of the coronavirus disease is the country’s primary and urgent issue," Khamenei said in a televised address focused on the health crisis.