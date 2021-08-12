Musarrat elected Advocacy Forum head

LAHORE:Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Chairperson Standing Committee on Home Department Punjab, has been elected as the Chairperson of Provincial Advocacy Forum.

Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) in collaboration with Oxfam held a Provincial Advocacy Forum meeting here on Wednesday. Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was the chief guest on this occasion. Academia, police, lawyers, media and representatives of other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Musarrat said that police reforms are top priority of the government. “Provincial Advocacy Forum should develop a police code of conduct, provide recommendations on human rights policy and develop rules of Punjab Women Protection Act. In this case the Punjab government would completely support for the implementation of cabinet-approved rules and policy”. She also appreciated Oxfam and SPO for their efforts to encourage community members to access justice.

Irshad Waheed, Director General Women Protection Authority (WPA) Punjab said the WPA centres in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan will be able to carry out their functions smoothly with the support of Advocacy Forum. He told the participants that Violence Against Women Centre in Multan has helped over 6300 women since its inception. He proposed a joint visit of the Provincial Advocacy Forum with the cooperation of SPO and his department to that centre. Shahnawaz Khan, Regional Coordinator SPO informed that SPO with the support of Oxfam is implementing a project entitled ‘Improved access to fair, legitimate and effective justice in Pakistan’ in district Muzaffargarh and Khanewal. Aziz Ullah Khan Advocate High Court, Arshad Mehmood Consultant Juvenile Justice System, Umar Hayat Assistant Director Ministry of Human Rights, Basharat Farzand focal person and other distinguished guests participated in the Provincial Advocacy Forum.