Nurses issues to be resolved: Secy Specialised Healthcare

LAHORE:The 12-member delegation of Young Nurses Association (YNA) Punjab led by its Chairperson Fauzia Azam, Vice-President Khalida Tabassam and General Secretary Shazia Zahid called on Secretary Specialised Healthcare Aamir Jan on Wednesday at his office and apprised him of their issues pending since long.

Aamir Jan assured the delegation to resolve their problems on priority basis. “The nursing department has great significance in health sector which would not be ignored in any way. Service structure of nursing would also be reformed. Their promotion cases from BS-16 to BS-17 and BS-18 would be processed in 1/2 month period”. He said around 1800 vacancies of nurses would be filled in through Punjab Public Service Commission within a month. “Other pending issues would also be redressed within two months”, he assured.

The secretary health directed Additional Secretary Usman Khalid to expedite their pending cases as early as possible. Next meeting with Young Nurses Association would be held after two months, he added. The Young Nurses Association delegation expressed gratitude to secretary health upon assurance of redressal of their problems.