1,200 bird species facing extinction: seminar

LAHORE:The Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the University of Padjadjaran, Bandung, Indonesia and University of Lucknow, India, organised an International virtual seminar on the topic of ‘Avian Conservation: Issues and Options’. A number of professionals and faculty members of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences joined the seminar through video link. Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan, in his welcome address, highlighted that many bird populations were currently declining worldwide with 1,200 species facing extinction in the next epoch.

Prof Dr Noor Khan stressed the need to organise such programmes to promote awareness on the issue. Professor of Zoology from University of Lucknow Prof Dr Amita Kanaujia delivered a lecture on the conservation of vultures in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Dr Asep Anang, an Associate Professor from Faculty of Animal Husbandry, University of Padjadjaran, Indonesia, delivered a lecture on planning avian breeding programmes. Dr Amita and Dr Asep also spoke about the state and conservation of different avian species.

Concluding the seminar, Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javid said that such international collaborations were vital to restore under-threat avian species.

Poultry units distributed: The Provincial Livestock Department distributed 200 poultry units among the general public through balloting in a ceremony which was held at civil veterinary hospital Ali Raza Abad, Raiwind on Wednesday.Additional Director Dr Zubair Ahmed Barri, Deputy Director Dr Muhammad Muddassar Nadeem and others attended the ceremony. Such ceremonies were held in five tehsils of District Lahore to sensitise the general public about the importance of a balanced diet and the use of eggs in daily diet.