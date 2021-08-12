Call to patronise calligraphy at govt level

LAHORE:Multilingual calligrapher and Okasha Calligraphy Foundation Chairman Okasha Sahal has urged the government to patronise the dying art of calligraphy at government level to keep the coming generations acquainted with the Islamic cultural heritage and glorious past.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion of International Calligraphy Day here on Wednesday, he said the government should sponsor the art of calligraphy at the government level, start calligraphy classes in educational institutions, hold calligraphy exhibitions and competitions, and children be taught from elementary classes. He said scholarships should be given to the aspirants and parents should be encouraged to teach calligraphy to their children.

He said calligraphy had been the art of intellectuals and intelligentsia for centuries, and Muslims rulers patronised artistes to help them take it to heights of perfection, but today this art was dying due to lack of interest and advent of computers and software.

He said the governments have been patronising other forms of art but ignored calligraphy because of its direct relation with Islam, Holy Quran and Islamic history. Calligraphy is not just an art but it creates a penchant for perfection and beauty in one’s personality, elegance, civility, decency and discipline in the life of its experts.