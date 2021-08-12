4,996-kanal land retrieved from squatters this year

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said the police have taken measures to retrieve occupied lands and properties of citizens worth billions of rupees from land grabbers and goons during this year. Police have retrieved 4,996 kanals of lands and properties worth Rs73.27 billion of more than 477 citizens.

Police reclaimed a house worth millions of rupees of a resident of Basti Saidan Shah Colony, Habib-ur-Rehman. A Qabza mafia has occupied the house and the citizen tried hard to get the possession, but failed. Habib-ur-Rehman submitted an application to anti-Qabza cell of the capital city police headquarters Lahore where committee members, including police, revenue, Overseas Pakistanis Commission, LDA and Cooperatives departments thoroughly checked the documents and finally directed the police for action against the land grabbers. Police took action and retrieved the house from the squatters.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said an indiscriminate action has been taken against goons who earlier pressurised simpleton people at their farmhouses and Deras during their illegal Panchayat to accept their forced decisions regarding the disputed properties.

Muharram security: Commander Lahore Police and Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar paid surprise visit of different areas of the city to check Muharram security arrangements and implementation of corona SOPs at Imam bargahs and routes of processions including Imam bargah Qasr-e-Batool Shadman, Imam bargah Kali Kothi Iqbal Town and Imam bargah Hali Road Gulberg. He also had meetings with the organisers and license holders of majalis and processions as well as community leaders during his visit and coordinated with them regarding the police arrangements. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, divisional SsP, Circle officers and related police office officers were also present.

CCPO Lahore requested the organizers and license holders of majalis and processions to promote brotherhood, tolerance as well as interfaith harmony and convince the participants of the Muharram programmes to wear masks and implement on corona SOPs including maintaining social distance in wake of impending dangers of Delta variant wave of corona virus. CCPO Lahore directed the deputed police officers and officials at entry and vantage points to remain highly alert and do not let anyone enter the majalis and processions without complete checking.