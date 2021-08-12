Tree plantation drive launched in PU

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz has inaugurated a new tree plantation campaign in connection with Prime Minister’s initiative to plant maximum trees for improving environmental conditions in Pakistan.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan, Resident Officer II Jalil Tariq, faculty members, officers and employees. The VC, Pro VC and others planted trees at the ground adjacent to Admin Block.

Talking to the participants, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that we should plant maximum trees for the survival of all living beings on the earth. “Every Pakistani should participate in the tree plantation drive because it’s our prime responsibility to save the natural environment”.