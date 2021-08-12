Humid weather forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 38.2°C and minimum was 27.7°C.