 
close
Thu Aug 12, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 12, 2021

Humid weather forecast

Lahore

 
August 12, 2021

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 38.2°C and minimum was 27.7°C.

Latest News