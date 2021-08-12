Azma terms farmer package slogan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that after destroying agriculture for three years, the chief minister had come up with ideas for farmers.
In a statement issued here Wednesday, she said the farmers package was also a slogan like 10 million jobs and five million houses, Azma taunted and recalled that for the first time in the history of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif had given a package of Rs100 billion to the farmers. She said the package was not only a mere announcement but it was actually distributed among the farmers.