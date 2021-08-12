Buzdar lauds youths’ role in development

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the youths have played a pivotal role in the national development.

While Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib have set new examples for the youths, the government will continue to provide resources and opportunities to the youths to empower them for their beneficial role in society, said the CM in a message.

Pakistan has a lot of expectations from its youths as their role in national development is very important, he stated. He said that keeping in view the importance of the youth community, the government was economically empowering them. The youth empowerment is an important agenda as they have brought laurels home on every occasion, he said.