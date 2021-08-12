Pillion riding banned on Muharram 9, 10

LAHORE:The Punjab government has banned pillion riding across the province on Muharram 9 and 10.

Elderly people and women would be exempted from this ban. Earlier, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had issued special instructions for managing Muharram-ul-Harram activities with proper COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of the disease.

The instructions were issued keeping in view the recommendations of the ulema concerned regarding Muharram. The NCOC guidelines underlined that all gatherings and processions would be held under the COVID-19 SOPs.

Furthermore, use of face masks, social distancing and thermal screening during religious processions would be ensured by the administration of the events. The NCOC guidelines clearly stated that private gatherings would be discouraged in homes. Hand sanitizer and masks would be provided at the venues of the gatherings and processions by the organisers, it added. The NCOC guidelines noted that Muharram gatherings would be held in ventilated and open spaces.

In addition, the corona SOPs would be prominently displayed during rallies and processions throughout Muharram. Additionally, the mobile phone service would be suspended on the routes of processions.