Raisi presents male-only cabinet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran´s President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday presented his cabinet to parliament, state media said, nominating a conservative as his top diplomat amid talks with world powers to salvage a nuclear deal.
A list published by the government on Twitter showed a conservative-dominated, male-only cabinet of ministers that is set to be officially announced by parliament on Saturday. Iran´s parliament, which is currently dominated by conservatives, is charged with validating the line-up of ministerial candidates.