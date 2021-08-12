Palestinian dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian hit by Israeli army gunfire last week during clashes in the occupied West Bank died on his wounds on Wednesday, Palestinian sources said. They said Dia al-Sabarini, 25, was seriously wounded in the northern town of Jenin and transferred to hospital on August 3.