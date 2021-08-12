Murdered French priest died from blows to head

Rennes, France: A priest in western France who was murdered by a Rwandan asylum-seeker suspected of setting fire to a cathedral in an arson attack last year and to whom he had been giving shelter died from a succession of blows to the head, prosecutors said.

The killing of priest Olivier Maire in Saint-Laurent-Sur-Sevre in the Vendee region of western France early on Monday shocked the country and prompted an angry exchange between the government and far-right on immigration rules.