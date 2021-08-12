‘JI to win cantt polls’

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Wednesday the religious party had become the center of focus in Karachi.

“The overwhelming response being received by masses during the election campaign in cantonment areas is promising,” said Rehman, while addressing a gathering of JI’s unit-level office-bearers. The JI leader expressed his expectation about his party’s victory in the cantonment elections.