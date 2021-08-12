KMC removes encroachments in District East

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) carried out an operation to remove encroachments from the surroundings of MA Jinnah Road and Jamshed Road in the East district on Wednesday.

According to details shared by KMC senior director anti-encroachment Bashir Siddiqui, the operation was held where car showrooms were established. He said several cars of showrooms standing on footpaths were removed. “Due to the presence of cars on footpaths and roads, the traffic jam used to happen on a daily basis,” he said.

The traffic police of the area and Sindh police also participated in the operation. Apart from cars, he said other kinds of encroachments were also removed. Several walls, iron grills were demolished during the operation, Siddiqui said. KMC Deputy Director Amin Lakhani supervised the operation.

On the other hand, the anti-encroachment operations were being carried out along several rain drains of the city. In District Central, the operation was being held at six different spots along the Gujjar Nullah. In Orangi Town, the operation was being conducted at four different spots along

the nullah.