Pillion riding banned on Independence Day, its eve

The Sindh home department in a notification on Wednesday announced a ban on pillion riding on August 13 and 14.

The notification reads, “the headquarter Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) vide letter dated August-5, 2021 has reported that on the occasion of upcoming Azadi celebrations, a number of rallies and gatherings are expected to be carried out, which may be targeted by hostile intelligence agencies and inimical elements. Therefore, they have requested for the imposition of a ban on pillion riding for two days i.e. 13 and 14 August, 2021.

“And whereas, the government is satisfied that in order to avoid any untoward incident, it is necessary to take immediate measures: The government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC [Code of Criminal Procedure] hereby imposes a ban on pillion riding and one wheeling of motorcycle bike within the territorial limits of Sindh province for a period of two (02) days i.e. 13 and 14 August, 2021.

“The aforesaid ban shall not be applicable to the women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security guards of all private companies in uniform and employees of essential services.

“In pursuance of the Section 195 (1) (a) CrPC, the SHOs of concerned police stations are hereby authorised to register the complaints under the Section 188 PPC [Pakistan Penal Code] in writing for the violation of the Section 144 CrPC imposed vide this order.”

In a separate notification, the home department also issued restrictions to maintain peace and harmony during Muharram. The notification read that on the recommendation of the Sindh inspector general of police Sindh and upon credible evidence and information, the government of Sindh had decided to restrained a few firebrand speakers from acting in a manner prejudicial to public safety and maintenance of public order in various districts of the province so that peace and harmony could be ensured during Muharram.

The list contains 309 speakers throughout the province of Sindh.

The notification read: “In exercise of the powers conferred u/s 5(1) (a) (b) and (c) of theSindh Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, the government of Sindh is pleased to order that the above mentioned provocative and firebrand speakers shall not travel either by road, rail or other means to enter or reside in the banned districts of Sindh as mentioned against their respective name.

Under section 5 (e) of the said Ordinance, each one of the above mentioned persons shall enter into a bond with district administration and police of their respective district of original residence.

“Further, under Section 5(1) (d), all the firebrand speakers as banned above or any other person whether a resident of the province of Sindh or otherwise shall not indulge in any act including making speeches etc. within the jurisdiction of the province of Sindh that is likely to incite sectarian, ethnic or religious sentiments of any group or sect and is likely to cause breach of peace and disturb the tranquility and public order.

“The grounds of the order are as under: That there are reasons to believe that the abovementioned firebrand speakers will make inflammatory speeches or indulge in activities prejudicial to public safe, and maintenance of public order in the province of Sindh. That their speeches, presence or other activities are likely to promote feelings of hatred and ill will among different sects professing different schools of thought and thus posing threat to maintenance of law and order.

“This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain applicable for 60days. The above mentioned persons are at liberty to prefer an appeal to the government of Sindh against this notification.”