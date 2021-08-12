All stakeholders must play their part for Afghan peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan has made every possible effort to facilitate the Afghan peace process leading towards a negotiated settlement with utmost sincerity and will continue to do so.

The COAS was addressing the two-day 242nd Corps Commanders’ Conference, which concluded here at the General Headquarters on Wednesday.

“Misperceptions and scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers,” the COAS emphasised. He said that being a collective responsibility, all stakeholders have to play their part positively for enduring peace in Afghanistan which is pivotal for stability in the region.

Reinforcing Pakistan’s vision for peace, connectivity and shared prosperity, the COAS said, “We have made every possible effort to facilitate the Afghan peace process leading towards a negotiated settlement with utmost sincerity and will continue to do so,” Director General ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar in a statement said.

Taking holistic view of the multifarious security challenges faced by Pakistan in various domains in the evolving milieu, the forum underscored the need for adopting whole of nation approach.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference was given a detailed briefing on the evolving situation along Pak-Afghan international border, its implications on Pakistan’s internal security, particularly in the western zone, and measures being taken to tackle the emerging challenges.

The Chief of the Army Staff expressed satisfaction over stringent measures being taken for ensuring effective border control as part of the comprehensive Border Management Regime and asked for high level of vigil along the western border.

The Chief of the Army Staff commended formations for maintaining high standards of operational readiness and providing sustained support to civil administration during ongoing national efforts against COVID-19, monsoons and national polio drive.