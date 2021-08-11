Malik condemns India for using UN platform to defame Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has protested over not inviting Pakistan to UNSC discussion on Afghanistan and said that at the time when Afghanistan is in great trouble, India is using the UN platform to propagate a false narrative against Pakistan.

“The United Nation Security Council session presided by India and statement through the representative of Afghanistan has once again leveled their stereotype allegation of sponsoring of Taliban and alleging Pakistan for allowing Taliban sanctuaries which is a blame game by India,” he said while talking with The News on Tuesday.

He said that Pakistan is already facing the spillover of an internal fight in Afghanistan and is the target of terror outfits like Daesh and other militant factions, as evident from the attacks on 14th July on Chinese nationals in Dasu and the attack in Quetta on 8th September in which two policemen were killed.