Farrukh slams Afghan officials for running propaganda against Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib criticised Afghanistan government’s officials for running a propaganda against Pakistan instead of coordinating with rest of the stakeholders to reach a political settlement for ensuring lasting peace in the landlocked country.