Ex-MNA Munawar Manj’s son arrested with drugs

LAHORE: Salman Manj, a stenographer in the Punjab Assembly, was arrested while taking drugs, here on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested red-handed while using drugs at Khokhar bus stop, Bund Road, in the Islampura police precincts. According to police, Salman Manj, a son of former Member of the National Assembly from Sheikhupura Munawar Manj, was getting high in his car. Police recovered ice, wine and charas from his vehicle. A case was registered against him and he was sent behind the bars.