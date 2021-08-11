Ex-MNA Munawar Manj’s son arrested with drugs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Salman Manj, a stenographer in the Punjab Assembly, was arrested while taking drugs, here on Tuesday.
The accused was arrested red-handed while using drugs at Khokhar bus stop, Bund Road, in the Islampura police precincts. According to police, Salman Manj, a son of former Member of the National Assembly from Sheikhupura Munawar Manj, was getting high in his car. Police recovered ice, wine and charas from his vehicle. A case was registered against him and he was sent behind the bars.