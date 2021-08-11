People’s purchasing power increased by 37pc: Gill

BAHAWALPUR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on political communication Shehbaz Gill Tuesday claimed that the purchase power of the people has been increased by 37 percent due to dynamic polices of the government.

He was addressing a news conference here. Earlier, he arrived in Bahawalpur to review arrangements regarding Prime Minister’s expected visit to Bahawalpur today (Wednesday). He said that according to statistics; purchasing power of common people in Pakistan had been increased by 37 percent in comparison with previous regimes.

He said that due to dynamic policies introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the purchasing power of farmers community has increased by 46 percent after the country obtained recorded agricultural yields. “It is evidence of increase in purchase power of people that record sale of vehicles and motorcycles were reported during current year,” the SAPM said.