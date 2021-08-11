Sindh cabinet urges NAB to remit Rs1.59b recovered under VR scheme

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has urged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to pay back Rs1.59 billion to the Sindh government which it deducted at source as being 25 percent of the total recovery it had made through the Voluntary Return (VR) scheme during the last 11 years.

The provincial cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House on Tuesday. The meeting was told that the Supreme Court in a suo-moto case No17 of 2016 and the Balochistan High Court in CP No 1,048 of 2014 had shown concern and issued directives for depositing recovered amounts under the voluntary return schemes of NAB into the relevant public accounts of the Federation and provinces.

The NAB recovers the allegedly embezzled public money and retains 25 per cent of the amount for distribution among its officials as a reward for commendable service and for well-being of the department, the meeting was told.

The meeting was told that during the last 11 years, 2009-10 to 2020-21, the NAB recovered Rs6,382,287,659 in VR cases and in other corruption cases from Sindh against which it gave Rs4,786,671, 308 to Sindh and retained 25 per cent or Rs1,595,571,920.

The Supreme Court has already passed a decision that the NAB would deposit the recovered amount under the VR scheme in the relevant public accounts.

The cabinet after discussing the matter decided to request the NAB to remit Rs1.59 billion to the Sindh government, which was deducted at source at the rate of 25 percent under Section 25 of the NAB Ordinance.

The Law Department presented a proposal containing eligibility criteria for recruitment under the deceased quota of legal heirs of government employees who died during service.

The cabinet was apprised that 101 acres land was provided to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation by the Government of Sindh for establishing the abattoir/slaughterhouse. The KMC had established City Abattoir on the land at the Cattle Colony. At present, the mechanical abattoir is not functional there.