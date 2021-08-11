Met office predicts rain for upper parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Met office here Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, the isolated rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kurram, Hangu, Kohat and Karak districts.

