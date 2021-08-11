Action sought against alleged irregularities in KCCI

PESHAWAR: Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industries member Amin Gul has asked the provincial government and Khyber Qaumi Jirga to take notice of the alleged irregularities of the group leader Jawad Hussain Kazmi.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, he asked the government to take action against Jawad Hussain for minting money in the name of Khyber Chamber, Kurram and Waziristan chambers. He alleged that the son of the group leader was earning millions of rupees in the illegal business of import and export. He asked the government to probe the matter and take action against them for running illegal business, minting money and defaming the business community and ministry.