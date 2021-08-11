Five doctors suspended for negligence in Bannu

BANNU: Five doctors, including additional hospital director, were suspended after a woman expired due to doctors’ negligence at the Women and Children Hospital, Bannu, on Tuesday.

Sources said that a woman suffering from labour pain was brought to the Women and Children Hospital but no doctor attended to her.

The woman had died after some time due to the negligence of doctors.

The relatives of the woman and people had staged a protest against the negligence on the part of doctors and demanded action.

The medical Teaching Institute Board of Governor had taken notice of the incident and ordered inquiry. Following the inquiry report, five doctors, including Additional Hospital Director Amanullah, Dr Maimoona Azam, Dr Sana, Dr Fareeha and others.