KE removes 350 illegal connections in Karachi

KARACHI: Pursuant to the uninterrupted provision of safe and reliable electric power to its valuable customers, the K-Electric (KE) has said that it continues its efforts against illegal encroachments and the kunda network across Karachi.

In this regard, according to a press statement issued by the power utility on Tuesday, its teams successfully dismantled kunda-related encroachments in six locations in Korangi with the help of law enforcement agencies. Around 350 illegal and unsafe connections from the KE network were being used to acquire electricity for both residential and commercial premises around Roomi School, Ibrahim Hyderi, Ali Akber Shah Goth, Sector 51C, and allied Coastal Belt.

During another raid in Korangi’s vicinity, hazardous streetlight switches were also disconnected and removed from the KE infrastructure.

The losses in those areas have now reached 50 per cent along with outstanding dues, which have now soared to Rs1.4 billion.

During the crackdown, KE teams faced aggressive resistance from residents, but the teams remained committed. Residents have been urged by the KE to refrain from such unsafe and criminal malpractices and shift to legal and safe metered connections instead. The power utility said it had also notified that more raids were expected over the coming days.