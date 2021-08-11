Road map prepared to make police people-friendly: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said the best professional training of police force according to the modern requirements is the need of the hour.

He said complete road map had been prepared to transform Punjab police into a people-friendly force in the “Citizen-Centric Policing Conference.” He said the additional IG Investigation should visit two regions every month to improve quality of investigation. He said that in addition to improving public service delivery to promote confidence-building between police and the public, immediate steps should be taken in the light of citizens’ feedback.

He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers during a meeting at Central Police Office on Tuesday. The IG Punjab directed the officers concerned to improve the training modules and add special courses on public dealing and stress management the training.