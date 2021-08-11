Tribute paid to late philanthropist

MANSEHRA: The participants of a condolence reference on Tuesday paid rich tributes to a philanthropist who spent his entire life for the uplift of marginalised segments of the society and interfaith harmony and lost battle to cancer on July 14, this year.

The reference for Anwar Ahmad, the country representative of a German charity, Kinder not Hilfe, was attended by the representatives of around 15 non-governmental organisations from across the country.

The Saibaan Development Organisation in collaboration with Kinder not Hilfe had organised the event to pay homage to the late social worker.

“I have no words to express the great humanitarian work carried out by Anwar Ahmad within the country and at international level from the Kinder not Hilfe and the US charity World Vision platform,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the general manager Saibaan Development Organisation said.

He said Anwar worked from relief to rehabilitation of the survivors of the 2005 earthquake as nobody even from within the affected family could stand for them in that critical time in their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, the country coordinator of KNH, Shahzadi Kiran, and HR coordinator Shahidur Rehman said that they visited Germany, Philippines and other countries for humanitarian work and found Anwar Ahmad a great human being and diehard supporter of interfaith harmony.

The delegates and country representatives of various organizations also shared experiences with the late Anwar Ahmad from Germany and Philippines through the virtual presence.

Abdul Mohiz and Abdullah, the sons and Iftikhar Ahmad the brother of late Anwar also shared their experiences with the participants at the reference.

Fateha Khwani was offered and one minute of silence observed for the departed soul of the late social worker.