Wed Aug 11, 2021
BR
Bureau report
August 11, 2021

Three women among 5 alleged drug sellers arrested

National

BR
Bureau report
August 11, 2021

PESHAWAR: Three women among five alleged drug sellers were arrested during an action in Corporation Colony on Tuesday.

An official said that police along with the Narcotics Eradication Team conducted a raid in Corporation

Colony in the limits of Paharipura Police Station and recovered two kilograms of ice and five kilograms of heroin.

