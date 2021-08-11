Three women among 5 alleged drug sellers arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Three women among five alleged drug sellers were arrested during an action in Corporation Colony on Tuesday.
An official said that police along with the Narcotics Eradication Team conducted a raid in Corporation
Colony in the limits of Paharipura Police Station and recovered two kilograms of ice and five kilograms of heroin.