HC slams UK’s assessment approach on Pak red listing

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Muazzam Ali Khan has said Pakistan respects the British government’s sovereign decision to keep Pakistan on the Red List but the UK has adopted a wrong approach to assess Pakistan, ignoring science and data.

Addressing a press conference here, Muazzam Ali Khan told Pakistani media that the Pakistan authorities shared data on a weekly basis with the UK authorities and that the UK government ignored it while deciding to keep Pakistan in the Red List. “I am optimistic that Pakistan will Insha Allah come out of the Red List on 25th of August,” said the high commissioner.

The high commissioner spoke after mounting criticism from Pakistani community that Pakistan didn’t launch a robust diplomatic effort to get out of the Red List while India and several countries managed to get out – and after The News reported quoting the UK govt sources and five British Pakistani MPs that Pakistan didn’t provide data to the UK government related to the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari slammed the UK government for keeping Pakistan on its Red List of countries facing travel restrictions, saying that the UK never asked Pakistan for data related to the country’s coronavirus situation to review their decision.

But Muazzam Ali Khan said that Pakistan gave weekly data to the UK government and that made the decision to keep Pakistan on the Red List “shocking” for the high commissioner. “There is a general impression that Pakistan didn’t provide the required information to the UK. We reject that impression. Throughout, Pakistan engaged with the UK govt at the highest end and the working level. The High Commission remained engaged with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. There was no communication breakdown. We have been sharing the latest data on a weekly basis,” he said.

Muazzam Ali Khan said: “We have reservations and concerns. We respect the UK’s sovereign decision on the matters of safety and security as it’s their sovereign right but we understand that the system that has been adopted to assess Pakistan doesn’t present the true and factual situation of Pakistan. That needs to be corrected. We have requested the UK govt that both sides should deal on a technical basis so that the decision should be made on the basis of science and data.”

He added: “We believe that the UK’s assessment system needs to be corrected and improved. We have reservations and concerns about it but it’s just us, there are concerns about this system within this country that this is not amongst the best systems to assess a country’s situation. Our data is available on the NCOC sites and can be accessed easily.”

The high commissioner said that he didn’t want to comment on the meeting between Asad Umar, Faisal Sultan and eight British Pakistani MPs but he said that the MPs told the meeting that “Pakistan was in safe hands”.

The high commissioner said that he had met the UK PM Boris Johnson at the Military Academy Sandhurst where he raised the issue of Pakistan Red Listing. The envoy quoted the UK premier as saying that he will look into the matter but provided no assurance. “I told PM Boris Johnson that the Pakistan community is frustrated and disappointed at the decision to keep Pakistan in the Red List.”

The News had reported on Monday a senior UK minister as claiming that the Pakistan authorities didn’t share with them the COVID-19 data on vaccination and testing and that’s the reason why Pakistan remains on the travel ban Red List – while India and several other countries have been moved out of the ban list into the Amber category.

The Department for Transport explained that the traffic light system categories countries/territories based on risk to protect public health in the UK and the vaccine rollout from variants of COVID-19. “Key factors in the JBC risk assessment of each country/territory include: genomic surveillance capability, COVID-19 transmission risk and variant of Concern transmission risk.”