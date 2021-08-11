EC rejects KP, Balochistan pleas to delay LB elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday gave one month to the government of Balochistan to complete the process for holding the LB elections. The ECP also rejected the demand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for delaying the LB polls till March next year and directed placing the issue before the cabinet for deliberations.

A meeting of the Election Commission was held here on Tuesday to deliberate on holding of local government elections in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was presided over by Sikandar Sultan Raja, Chief Election Commissioner. The meeting was also attended by Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, secretaries Local Government Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The secretary Election Commission briefed the Election Commission that the ECP has issued a notification of zoning committees and zoning authorities for delimitation but the zoning could not be started. In addition, the recommendations of the Election Commission for amendments in the relevant laws have not been implemented which are essential for holding the elections. Briefing the Election Commission, the adviser to the Chief Minister Balochistan said that the cabinet had decided that the local councils needed to be upgraded in the light of the census 2017. He said it will take time to prepare the maps and other documents required by the Election Commission for delimitation, apart from the amendments in the local government laws. Therefore, the provincial government should be given two to three months to prepare and inform the Election Commission about the conduct of the election. At this, the chief election commissioner pointed out that the term of local governments in the province had expired on January 27, 2019. Under the Constitution, the Election Commission is bound to hold elections within 120 days and failure to do so within a specified period is unconstitutional. He insisted the provincial government should take the matter seriously and complete the work within a month and inform the Election Commission. Otherwise, the matter will be fixed for regular hearing of the Election Commission and the chief secretary will be called for clarification.

Regarding the local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the secretary Election Commission said that the Election Commission has completed delimitations in the province. On June 6, 2021, at a meeting of the Election Commission, the provincial government agreed to hold the local government elections by the end of September or mid-October this year. The chief secretary KP briefed the Election Commission that the provincial government now wants to hold elections in March 2022 in view of corona pandemic, Muharram, law and order and weather conditions in the Northern Areas. Rejecting the proposal of the KP government, the CEC said the Election Commission directs placing the issue before the provincial cabinet for consideration and informing the Election Commission immediately about holding of elections in the province, so that the Election Commission can ensure elections in KP.