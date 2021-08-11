Sh Rashid terms Indian allegation pack of lies

ISLAMABAD: Strongly condemning the allegation, levelled by the Indian home minister that Pakistan is sending infiltrators into the occupied Kashmir, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday asked his Indian counterpart to give proof to substantiate his claim if any.He termed the allegations a pack of lies. The blame game in international media is only meant to damage the image of Pakistan, the minister added.

Addressing a press conference at NADRA’s headquarters in Islamabad he said foreign agencies wanted to weaken the country from within. The minister further said that Pakistan’s all border crossings into Afghanistan were closed. It is now up to the Afghans to decide their future. “We have nothing to do with internal politics of Afghanistan. We are only the facilitators of peace in our neighbouring country,” he said emphatically.

He said that Israel India and NDS nexus is working to destabilise region but they will fail in their heinous designs.

The minister said that the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have completed the investigation into the tragedy of Dasu.

On Noor Mukadam murder case, the interior minister said that those named in the murder case are placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). They cannot flee the country.

Replying to a query he maintained that the daughter of the Afghan envoy refused to give her cell phone for forensic and not cooperated with the investigation and left for Germany. He said Kabul’s investigation team went back Sunday and full cooperation was extended to them.

He told the reporters that 95 percent of work has been completed on Pak-Afghan international border. Pakistan desires peace with its neighbours and it has nothing to do with the inner politics of Afghanistan, he added.

He informed that 3G and 4G services would remain suspended in the country’s tribal areas from 1st of Muharram. Assuring that the government would provide foolproof security during the holy month of Muharram sheikh Rashid appealed to the Shia mourners to comply with the coronavirus-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during majalis and processions.