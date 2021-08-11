Noor Mukadam case: Names of killer, all suspects put on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet sub-committee on exit control list (ECL) on Tuesday recommended to place all suspects - including the parents of prime accused Zahir Jaffer, linked to the murder of Noor Mukadam - on the no-fly list to bar them from leaving the country.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem chaired the meeting of cabinet sub-committee at the law ministry.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, senior officials of interior ministry and officials from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) attended the meeting.

According to a press release, different cases of individuals for enlisting and delisting on the ECL were discussed during the meeting.

Individuals and representatives of various departments appeared before the committee who were heard and decisions were made on merit.

In many cases, the committee recommended the removal of the names from the ECL, despite opposition by the authorities.

The committee also recommended the names of Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Zakir Jaffer, parents of Zahir Zakir, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, to be included in the ECL.

Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was murdered in the federal capital on July 20. The police arrested Zahir Jaffer for the murder.