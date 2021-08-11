Taliban overrun eighth province

KABUL/GENEVA/WASHINGTON: The Taliban Tuesday captured two more cities in Afghanistan, taking the number of provincial capitals they have seized since Friday to eight.

Farah city of the eponymous southwestern province and Pul-e-Khumri of the northern province of Baghlan both fell to the Taliban.

On Tuesday, the Taliban captured Pul-e-Khumri, capital of Baghlan province and about 200km (125 miles) north of Kabul, a member of parliament from the area and an army officer confirmed.

“After about two hours of fighting the security forces were overpowered and retreated,” said Mamoor Ahmadzai, the lawmaker.

Tens of thousands of people fled their homes in the north for the relative safety of Kabul and other centres following the fall of Farah city to the Taliban.

A provincial lawmaker said the Taliban had taken Farah city, capital of the same-named province in western Afghanistan, while Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed posted pictures of fighters walking casually past the gates of the police headquarters and governor´s office, reports the international media.

Shahla Abubar, a member of Farah´s provincial council, said local security forces retreated towards an army base outside the city.

Five of the other provincial capitals to have fallen since Friday are in the country´s north with the Taliban setting their sights on Mazar-i-Sharif — the region´s biggest city. Its fall would signal the total collapse of government control in the traditionally anti-Taliban north.

Government forces are also battling the Taliban in Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking provinces from where the Taliban draw their strength.

The Taliban tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday. A European Union official said the militants now control 65% of the country after a string of gains as foreign forces pull out.

Pul-e-Khumri, capital of the northern province of Baghlan, fell to the Taliban on Tuesday evening, according to residents who reported Afghan security forces retreating towards the Kelagi desert, home to a large Afghan army base.

The Taliban military chief Tuesday released an audio message to his fighters, ordering them not to harm the Afghan forces and government officials in territories they conquer. The recording was shared on Twitter by the Taliban spokesman in Doha, Mohammad Naim.

In the nearly five-minute audio, Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, also told his forces to stay out of abandoned homes of government and security officials who had fled, leave marketplaces open and protect places of business, including banks.

Meanwhile, US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is now in Qatar to tell the group that there was no point in pursuing victory on the battlefield because a military takeover of Kabul would guarantee they would be global pariahs.

Envoys from hosts Qatar, Britain, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Nations, and European Union were also due to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a source said.

But even with a new round of talks in the works, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was down to the Afghan government and its forces to turn the tide, and there was “not much” the United States could do to help.

As fighting raged, thousands of people were on the move inside the country, with families fleeing newly captured Taliban cities.

The UN´s International Organisation for Migration said Tuesday that more than 359,000 people had been displaced by fighting this year alone.

“We urge all parties to the conflict and neighbouring countries to do everything they can to ensure that border crossing-points remain open, and humanitarian workers are able to access vulnerable populations in the border areas,” the agency said in a statement.

In the northern city of Kunduz that was captured by the Taliban over the weekend, residents said shops had begun to reopen in the centre as the Taliban had focused their attention on government forces who had retreated to the airport.

Following the capture of Aibak on Monday, the Taliban have now overrun five provincial capitals in the north. They have also taken Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province, in the southwest.

On Tuesday, the Taliban reiterated they were closing in on Mazar-i-Sharif — a linchpin for the government´s control of the north — after capturing Sheberghan to its west, and Kunduz and Taloqan to its east.

But Fawad Aman, spokesman for the ministry of defence, said Afghan forces had the upper hand there.

While on the other hand, up to 47 Taliban fighters have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck their positions in the southern Kandahar province, Afghan Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sorties, according to the statement, targeted Taliban militants in Dand, Zari, Takhta Pul and parts of provincial capital Kandahar city on Monday night, killing 47 Taliban and injuring 25 others.

Meanwhile, the UN human rights chief Tuesday urged an end to the Taliban offensive on Afghan cities and said her office was receiving reports of possible war crimes.

“The Taliban must cease their military operations in cities. Unless all parties return to the negotiating table and reach a peaceful settlement, the already atrocious situation for so many Afghans will become much worse,” Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

“In Afghanistan, since 9 July in four cities alone - Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, Herat and Kunduz - at least 183 civilians have been killed and 1,181 injured, including children,” she said, adding that these were just the civilian casualties the UN had managed to document.

“The real figures will be much higher.”

US officials said Monday that military commanders had bluntly laid out their assessments that conditions in Afghanistan were deteriorating.

Afghan special operations forces have been able to hold off the Taliban in key centers, including Kandahar and Lashkar Gah, they said. But in locations where the commandos have not been sent in, regular Army forces have been overrun.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with his top Middle East commander, Gen. Frank McKenzie, on Monday, officials said. But defense and military leaders have not provided any new recommendations to beef up US operations in defense of the Afghans.

The US has been launching up to a handful of airstrikes a day on the Taliban, and officials said there has been no order yet to increase that tempo.

Senior officials from the White House National Security Council, State Department and Defense Department were in close contact with U.S. embassy officials in Kabul on Sunday assessing the broader impact of the fall of Kunduz, the largest and most significant Taliban takeover, according to a senior administration official.

The administration official, however, indicated that the Biden administration remains determined to stick to its plan to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan by the end of the month despite the Taliban’s rapid strategic gains.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing private deliberations.

Meanwhile, India sent a military plane to northern Afghanistan on Tuesday to pull out its citizens, officials said.

The Indian government shut its consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north, and urged its diplomats and Indian citizens to take the special flight home.