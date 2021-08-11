Fawad case adjourned until Sept 7

LAHORE: An Accountability Court Tuesday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad till September 7. Fawad appeared before the court and marked his attendance. However, the court was adjourned without any development due to unavailability of the judge concerned. NAB had alleged that the former principal secretary accumulated assets beyond his sources of income and owned assets worth Rs5 billion besides multiple benami accounts.