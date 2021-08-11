 
Wed Aug 11, 2021
August 11, 2021

Malik condemns India for using UN platform against Pakistan

National

 
August 11, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has protested over not inviting Pakistan to UNSC discussion on Afghanistan and said that at the time when Afghanistan is in great trouble, India is using the UN platform to propagate a false narrative against Pakistan. “The UNSC session presided by India and statement through the representative of Afghanistan has once again leveled their stereotype allegations,” he said.

