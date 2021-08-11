24kg heroin seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and seized 24kg heroin from him.A team of ANF intercepted a car near Sandal Bar Law College on Satiana Road and recovered 24 kg heroin from the secret cavities of the vehicle. The ANF team arrested the drug peddler identified as Riaz Muhammad of KP and registered a case against him.