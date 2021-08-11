 
Wed Aug 11, 2021
August 11, 2021

Training session

National

August 11, 2021

SIALKOT: A one-day training session was held at Rescue-1122 central station, Kutchehry Road, to provide first aid to patients in case of bleeding. Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan imparted training to the rescuers. Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid said the purpose of the training was to carry forward the ‘Pakistan Life Saver programme’ of Agha Khan University. He also witnessed the training exercises during the session.

